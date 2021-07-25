Zimbabwe Rower Peter Purcell Gilpin Drops Off Medal-Seeking Position in Tokyo Olympic Games

Zimbabwe rower Peter Purcell Gilpin has crashed out of the medal-seeking position at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, after finishing sixth and last in the quarter finals.

Various digital and social media monitored from Harare indicate that the Zimbabwean had done well to bounce back to a medal position after winning in his first heat but was no match for the big boys in the quarter finals.

The Zimbabwean, however, improved his times greatly from the first heat when he finished fourth up to the quarter finals via the repercharge.

When rowing returns on Tuesday, Gilpin will not be challenging for a medal but for a better placing between seventh and 12th on the final standings.

Michael Kariati contributed to this article