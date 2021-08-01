It’s Over for Zimbabwe at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games As Golfer Scott Vincent Settles for 16th Position

It’s over for Zimbabwe at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after the county’s top golfer, Scott Vincent, finished 16th on his final day in the Men’s Individual Golf Stroke Play.

Scott finished on 11 under 273, seven strokes behind overall winner Xander Schauffele of the USA, who was on 18 under 266 and six shots behind Rory Sabattini of Slovakia, who won silver on 17 under 267.

Scott was four strokes behind bronze medal winner CT Pan of Taipei, who was on 15 under 269 and won a bronze medal via a play off.

As he looks at what would have been a medal, Scott is crying over his first day’s poor show in which he shot two-over 73 before an impressive 67,66, and 67 today.

Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar, rower Peter Gilpin and sprinter Ngoni Makusha also failed to secure medals at this year’s prestigious event.