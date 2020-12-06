Zanu PF Administration Chief Obert Mpofu Tests Positive for COVID-19

The ruling Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu, and the party’s communications director, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mugwadi told VOA Zimbabwe Service they are now in isolation at their homes.

“I can confirm that our secretary for administration tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation in Harare.”

Zanu PF is currently conducting provincial elections, which observers say may spread COVID-19.

Mpofu did not respond to calls on his mobile phone.

Ten people died in Zimbabwe on Saturday amid concerns of an upsurge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. At least 101 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Zimbabwe has so far registered 10,718 cases since March this year, 8,880 recoveries and 291 deaths.

Over 65 million people worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19.