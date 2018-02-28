Zimbabwe Nurse Dies After Posing in Viral Photograph With Late MDC-T Leader Morgan Tsvangirai

The state-controlled Herald newspaper reports that Zimbabwean-born Ms. Nomsa Ncube, who posed in a photograph next to the late Movement for Democratic Change founding president Morgan Tsvangirai lying in a hospital bed in South Africa, has died.

According to the newspaper, Ms. Ncube was found dead in her apartment a few days ago. Police are investigating the issue.

The photograph went viral on social media with some people, including a registered Zimbabwean nurse working in South Africa, urging relevant authorities to take drastic action against Ncube, claiming that her actions were unethical.

The newspaper quoted Zimbabwe’s consul general to South Africa, Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro, confirming Ms. Ncube’s death, adding that “I am told that the South African Police Service is still dealing with the case and ascertaining the circumstances around how she passed on … No information has been available as to how she died, purportedly on Sunday 18 February in the evening.”

The newspaper reported that a representative of the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, where Tsvangirai was being treated for cancer of the colon, declined to comment.

Tsvangirai, one of Zimbabwe’s most feared opposition leaders, was laid to rest last Tuesday.

Ncube’s family was not reachable for comment