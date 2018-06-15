23 Zimbabweans to Contest Forthcoming Presidential Election

Twenty three presidential candidates have been nominated to contest the July 30 harmonized polls.
According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, they include Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance, Ms. Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T) formation, Donald Nkosana Moyo, Joice Mujuru, Steers Mangoma, Ambrose Mutinhiri (National Patriotic Front) and several others.
The successful nominees submitted their documents at the Nomination Court on Thursday.
Here are some the candidates:
Lovemore Madhuku – National Constitional Assembly
Daniel Shumba – United Democratic Alliance
Noah Ngoni Manyika – Build Alliance Zimbabwe
Joshua Makamba Busha – FreeZim Congress
Johannes Tonderai Chiguvare – People’s Progressive Party
Melba Dzapasi –Hashgtag 1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe
Peter Mapfumo Gava – United Democratic Front
Kwanele Hlabangana – Republicans Party of Zimbabwe
Divine Mhambi Hove – National Alliance of Patriotic Democratic Republicans
Blessing Kasiyamhuru – Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity
Violet Mariyacha – United Democratic Movement
Taurai Bryn Mteki – Independent
William Taonezvi Mugadza – Bethel Christian Party
Tendai Peter Munyandiri – New Patriotic Front
Herry Peter Wilson – Democratic Opposition Party
