23 Zimbabweans to Contest Forthcoming Presidential Election

Twenty three presidential candidates have been nominated to contest the July 30 harmonized polls.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, they include Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance, Ms. Thokozani Khupe (MDC-T) formation, Donald Nkosana Moyo, Joice Mujuru, Steers Mangoma, Ambrose Mutinhiri (National Patriotic Front) and several others.

The successful nominees submitted their documents at the Nomination Court on Thursday.

Here are some the candidates:

Lovemore Madhuku – National Constitional Assembly

Daniel Shumba – United Democratic Alliance

Noah Ngoni Manyika – Build Alliance Zimbabwe

Joshua Makamba Busha – FreeZim Congress

Johannes Tonderai Chiguvare – People’s Progressive Party

Melba Dzapasi –Hashgtag 1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe

Peter Mapfumo Gava – United Democratic Front

Kwanele Hlabangana – Republicans Party of Zimbabwe

Divine Mhambi Hove – National Alliance of Patriotic Democratic Republicans

Blessing Kasiyamhuru – Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity

Violet Mariyacha – United Democratic Movement

Taurai Bryn Mteki – Independent

William Taonezvi Mugadza – Bethel Christian Party

Tendai Peter Munyandiri – New Patriotic Front

Herry Peter Wilson – Democratic Opposition Party