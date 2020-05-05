Khupe’s Opposition  MDC Recalls 4 Lawmakers Aligned to Nelson Chamisa’s Party

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Thokozani Khupe has recalled four lawmakers aligned with Nelson Chamisa following a recent Supreme Court ruling nullifying his leadership of the party.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, announced the recalling of Thabitha Khumalo, Charlton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami and Lilian Timveos from the legislature.

The move was initiated by Khupe’s colleagues – Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi.

The recalled lawmakers immediately left parliament promising fireworks over their recalling by Khupe, who now claims that she is the legitimate leader of the party following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai in 2018.

Hwende said, “We will soon issue a statement on the latest developments after consulting our president (Nelson Chamisa).”

Timveous noted that she belongs to the MDC led by Chamisa and “not any other and therefore I’m not even ashamed of saying this.”

Chamisa took over the party’s presidency soon after Tsvangirai’s death resulting in the opposition splitting with Khupe leader a faction that identified itself as MDC-T. Chamisa formed an alliance with other MDC groups and contested the presidential election in 2018. He claims that he beat President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the disputed polls whose results were confirmed by the Electoral Court. Chamisa maintains that he defeated Mnangagwa and would never accept the results of the polls.

On the other hand, Khupe’s party performed dismally in the 2018 presidential, parliamentary and local government elections.