Mnangagwa to Attend Key SADC Meeting in Maputo As ISIS Wreaks Havoc in Mozambique

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to meet with some leaders of the Southern African Community’s Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation on Thursday to find ways of tackling the Islamic State, which has left more than 2,000 people dead and almost a million displaced in the Cabo Delgado region.

The state controlled newspaper, The Herald, quoted presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, as saying Mnangagwa, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi will attend the meeting in Maputo.

ISIS raided Pemba and Palma last week where several people, including foreigners died and thousands who attempted to flee were ambushed near an international hotel.

Masisi recently told Mnangagwa that ISIS was a threat to all nations in the SADC region and therefore they are expected to intervene.

South Africa has already sent troops to rescue its citizens believed to be trapped in Palma, which is located near an energy plant owned by French oil giant, Total.