Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Mnangagwa to Attend Key SADC Meeting in Maputo As ISIS Wreaks Havoc in Mozambique

  • Gibbs Dube
FILE: Emmerson Mnangagwa, second left, with Army General Constantino Chiwenga, second right, inspects the military parade after being sworn in as President at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
MARYLAND — 

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to meet with some leaders of the Southern African Community’s Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation on Thursday to find ways of tackling the Islamic State, which has left more than 2,000 people dead and almost a million displaced in the Cabo Delgado region.

The state controlled newspaper, The Herald, quoted presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, as saying Mnangagwa, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi will attend the meeting in Maputo.

ISIS raided Pemba and Palma last week where several people, including foreigners died and thousands who attempted to flee were ambushed near an international hotel.

Masisi recently told Mnangagwa that ISIS was a threat to all nations in the SADC region and therefore they are expected to intervene.

South Africa has already sent troops to rescue its citizens believed to be trapped in Palma, which is located near an energy plant owned by French oil giant, Total.

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG