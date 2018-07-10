MDC Alliance Promises to Stage Massive Protest Over Ballot Papers, Voters' Roll 'Fraud'

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance says it expects thousands of people to join a public protest over failure by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to allow parties contesting the forthcoming general elections to observe the printing of ballot papers.

In a statement signed by the MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, the MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa, who is also the presidential candidate of the MDC Alliance, said they are also unhappy with ZEC’s refusal to avail a clean voters’ roll to political parties.

“Tomorrow, the 11th of July 2018 and at 10am we once again embark on a peaceful mass action under the banner of the MDC Alliance. The two main reasons include the decision by ZEC to refuse political parties the chance to observe the printing of the ballot papers and secondly, ZEC's failure to avail a copy of the Voters roll as is provided by the law.

“The latest actions by ZEC are meant to assist Zanu PF steal the people's victory. Never again shall this be allowed to happen. Therefore, we must assemble at Africa Unity Square in our numbers around 10 am and march to ZEC offices where we will present our petition. Thereafter, we go back to Africa Unity Square to be addressed by our leaders.”

Mwonzora urged Zimbabweans to protest peacefully after police gave them a greenlight to stage the protest.

“This is a peaceful demonstration. There should not be any violence against anybody. There should not be any breakage or destruction of property nor any looting of shops. Ours is a just cause. This is the time to unite. Together we will win.”

Qhubani Moyo of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said the MDC Alliance had a right to stage the protest and they will “duly receive the petition from them.”