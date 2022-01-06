Mnangagwa Proclaims March 26 Date of Parliamentary By-elections

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set March 26 as the date for parliamentary by-elections to fill seats that were left vacant through deaths and the recalling of legislators by mainly the opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Douglas Mwonzora.

Mnangagwa made the proclamation in a statutory instrument published today.

Zimbabwe had postponed the holding of the by-elections citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vacant parliamentary seats are Pumula, Nkulumane, Epworth, Gokwe Central, Glen Norah, Harare Central, Highfield East, Highfield West, Kuwadzana East, Mufakose, St Marys, Kambuzuma, Harare East, Dangamvura Chikanga, Mutasa South, Marondera Central, Chivi South, Binga North, Mkoba, Mbizo, Kuwadzana, Glen View North, Marondera East, Murewa South, Mwenezi East, Tsholotsho South, Kwekwe and Mberengwa South.

Mnangagwa did not set date for the council by-elections.

Zanu PF communications director, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said his party is ready for the elections.

MDC-T information secretary, Witness Dube, said although they are ready for the by-elections, the party is expected to file a court application seeking an order for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to release the voters roll ahead of the polls.

He said the party would use the MDC Alliance to contest the polls.

Nelson Chamisa’s group has not yet reacted to the by-election dates with indications that the party will have a new name before March 26th.