VP Chiwenga's Locked Up Wife Marry Mubaiwa Facing Additional Charges

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife faces additional charges of money laundering amounting to over $2 million while she is at Chikurubi Remand Prison, waiting for a High Court bail application on allegations of attempting to kill her husband.

Marry Mubaiwa was arrested last Saturday and charged with trying to kill her husband while he was struggling for life at a South African hospital, money laundering and externalizing over $1 million.

According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, additional charges are also related to swindling state aides of their daily allowances, converting to her use vehicles supposed to be for winners of the Miss Zimbabwe contest.

She is also facing charges of allegedly abusing funds belonging to a charity organization, Musha Mukadzi Zimbabwe Armed Forces Foundation.

More details to follow …