Minister: No Political Crisis in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe says there is no political crisis in the country contrary to some remarks by opposition parties, civic society organizations and several members of the ruling African National Congress of South Africa.

In a statement “to set the record straight”, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Zimbabweans should also note that South African envoys – Dr. Sydney Mufamadi, Baleka Mbete and Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi – sent to the country last Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa were President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s guests.

“These envoys were sent by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to his counterpart, His Excellency, President ED Mnangagwa. This was at the peer to peer level of brotherly Heads of State of two sister nations that enjoy excellent diplomatic bilateral relations. The envoys brought in their message which was duly delivered to the host President. In return they received a briefing from President ED Mnangagwa. The reciprocal messages are the property of the respective leaders and it is their prerogative as to how they can be handled or disseminated.

“It important that we refute press claims of a crisis in Zimbabwe. Crisis in diplomacy has specific and defined circumstances if that go beyond day to day banter. It is common knowledge that there is no Zimbabwean issue before the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security. Neither is there one such issue before the SADC Summit. Definitely there is no such issue before the continental body, the African Union.”

Mutsvangwa said remarks attributed to the opposition and some members of the ANC that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe are misleading.

“South African domestic politics can be alllowed to be spirited. Even then neither comments from some figures in the ruling party nor irate remarks from its opposition ranks should be taken as the basis of creating perceptions or attributions of crisis in other nations. All said there is no crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention under established international treaties and conventions.”

She said the disgruntled opposition was causing havoc in the country following the 2018 harmonized elections won by Zanu PF.

“The position of Zimbabwe is that there is a domestic opposition which lost elections in 2018. Prior to voting day it had threatened then declared that it will not accept any result other than that which declared them winners. Otherwise they were going to ensure that the country is ungovernable. All subsequent events thereafter are a manifestation of this threat.

“The subjective opinions be they from third part political entities, diplomatic circles are not the proper guide in the conduct of diplomacy among sovereignty and friendly nations.”

However, the opposition MDC Alliance, many civic society organizations and individuals are crying foul over alleged human rights abuses in Zimbabwe. They claim that people are being arbitrarily arrested following an anti-corruption protest, which was blocked by state security agents on July 31.

ANC members – Lindiwe Zulu, Acie Magashule and others – maintain that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe as most of its citizens have been reduced to beggars and laborers in South Africa due to difficult social, economic and political situation back home.