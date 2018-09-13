Former Zimbabwe Minister David Parirenyatwa Facing Corruption Charges Granted $500 Bail

Former Zimbabwe Health Minister David Parirenyatwa (68), who was arrested on Friday and appeared in court facing charges of abusing his state powers, has been released on $500 bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

Parirenyatwa allegedly abused his office by directing the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) to employ two managing directors, prejudging the state of at least $30,000 in paid wages and allowances.

Parirenyatwa, who served for several years under former President Robert Mugabe and was left out of Cabinet appointments by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was formally charged under Section 174 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The former minister and son of prominent nationalist Samuel Parirenyatwa appeared before Harare magistrate Elisha Singano.

The state claims that on June 4, 2018, he ordered NatPharm board chairman, Dr. George Washaya, to terminate Flora Nancy Sifeku’s contract as managing director, noting that he required her services at the ministry’s headquarters in Harare.

He also allegedly directed Dr. Washaya to appoint Newman Madzikwa as acting managing director of NatPharm with effect from June 1, 2018. The board complied and the two were given six-month contracts with effect from June to November 30, 2018.

According to the state court outline, the two ended up getting paid salaries at the same time and thus prejudicing the company of $30,000.

James Makiya represented Parirenyatwa.