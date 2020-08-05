USA Imposes Targeted Sanctions on Zimbabwe Businessman Tagwirei, Sakunda Holdings

The United States government has imposed targeted sanctions on Zimbabwean businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his company Sakunda Holdings allegedly linked to the first family.

In a statement, U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the imposition of sanctions against Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings demonstrates to the government and people of Zimbabwe that the U.S. will not tolerate public corruption or hesitate to take action to promote accountability.

“Two years ago, Zimbabwean authorities launched a violent crackdown against citizens who were protesting flawed elections. That same government has yet to hold anyone accountable for the six protestors who were killed that day. To mark the anniversary of their deaths, today the United States is taking action to fight corruption in Zimbabwe.

“Pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13469, the United States is imposing sanctions against Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei, a notoriously corrupt Zimbabwean businessman, for materially assisting senior Zimbabwean government officials involved in public corruption. Sakunda Holdings was also sanctioned for being owned or controlled by Tagwirei.”

According to Pompeo, Tagwirei “has longstanding ties to the ruling party in Zimbabwe and high-level governmental officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who were listed in the Annex to E.O. 13288 in March 2003. He has used his relationships to gain state contracts and receive favored access to hard currency, including U.S. dollars, especially in the Mnangagwa era.”

More details to follow …