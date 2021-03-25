Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Opposition Zimbabwe Members of Parliament Facing US$5,000 Fines for ‘Disrespecting’ Mnangagwa

FILE - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers his State of the nation address at the opening session of parliament in Harare, Oct. 1, 2019.

Current and former opposition Movement for Democratic Change lawmakers are expected to pay hefty fines of up to US$5,000 each if parliament adopts recommendations by a committee investigating them for allegedly disrespecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The committee also recommended that they should be stripped of their diplomatic passports.

Committee chairperson, Jonathan Samkange, said indications are that the Senate and House of Assembly would approve the recommendations.

But opposition lawmakers say the move is designed to dismantle the opposition. Clifford Hlatshwayo, deputy spokesperson of the MDC Alliance, said the lawmakers did not break any parliamentary rules when they sang, danced or disrespected Mnangagwa as the party still believes that he was not legitimately elected president of Zimbabwe.

More details to follow …

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG