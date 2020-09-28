MDC Youth Seeking Unity, Worried About 'Zanu PF Infiltration' Seize Morgan Tsvangirai House

Some youth believed to be aligned to Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change Alliance and the rival Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) have reportedly occupied Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, at least four months after it was seized by Thokozani Khupe’s formation.

In a statement signed by Paul Gorekore identified as the MDC-T Harare province’s youth chairperson, the youth belonging to the two MDC formations, said they decided to team up to save the parties from Zanu PF infiltration.

“We as the youths have decided to go beyond our differences and unite to resolve the current crisis. We have been concerned by the recent developments where the party had been infiltrated by some ZANUPF elements,” read part of the statement.

“This has been necessitated by our realization on the need to unite the people in the fight for a better Zimbabwe.”

Gorekore, Ostallos Siziba of the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly and others did not respond to calls on their mobile phones.

Another statement issued by the new occupants of the MDC-T headquarters, which were previously under the MDC Alliance, indicated that a press conference will be held Monday at the Morgan Tsvangirai House to update the public about the latest developments. -T spokesperson, Khaliphani Pugeni and Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda, were not reachable as they were not responding to calls on their mobile phones.

The MDC-T forcibly occupied the building, a symbol of political resistance formally known as Harvest House, soon after the Supreme Court ruled that Khupe was the legitimate leader of the MDC-T.

In a tweet, political commentator, Dr. Pedzisayi Ruhanya, said, “MDC Alliance youths take over Harvest House months after security services assisted Khupe group to storm the HQ. This could be temporary because Khupe group is supported by ZANU PF and security forces.”