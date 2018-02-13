MDC-T Youth Breathing Fire Over Factionalism Urge Leaders to Stop It

Youth Assembly members of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Morgan Tsvangirai, currently ravaged by factionalism over the control of the party, have warned leaders of dire consequences if they promote anarchy in the party.

The youth said they are not happy with the internal strife in the party pitting two vice presidents – Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri, who claim to be legitimate acting presidents at a time when Tsvangirai is receiving treatment for colon of the cancer in South Africa.

Youth Assembly leader, Happymore Chidziva, told journalists in Harare soon after attending an emergency meeting in the city seeking an end to factionalism, that the party’s National Council should convene an urgent meeting to address the issue.

He said they will take unspecified action if the MDC-T leaders continue fighting over the post of acting party president.

Chidziva, who claimed that he is in constant touch with Tsvangirai contrary to the leader’s family that he is not communicating with any party member, said Chamisa is the rightful holder of the MDC-T presidency.

Chamisa convened a National Standing Committee meeting on Tuesday which was boycotted by Mudzuri, vice president Thokozani Khupe and other top MDC-T leaders, who are said to be opposing his leadership.

Khupe is the legitimately-elected MDC-T vice president and is opposed to the MDC Alliance launched by Tsvangirai last year.

In a related development, party spokesperson, Obert Gutu, has issued a statement stating that the MDC-T is expected to hold a crucial meeting on Thursday.

In a statement, Gutu said, “The National Standing Committee met today in the context of developments in the party. The meeting was held to bring order, sanity, traction and direction as the party builds momentum for victory in the upcoming 2018 elections.

“The National Standing committee, chaired by Acting President Hon. Advocate Nelson Chamisa, resolved that there be an extraordinary National Executive Committee meeting at 10:00hrs on Thursday at Harvest House. This will be followed by the National Council at midday to resolve and deal with all the issues to do with party cohesion and hygiene.”

The meeting was attended by 11 out of 15 National Standing Committee members.

Indications are that top on the agenda will be the conflict between Chamisa and Mudzuri, which has thrown the party into disarray ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, recently claimed that the MDC-T leader has appointed Chamisa to lead the party while he is recuperating in hospital while Mudzuri says he spoke to Tsvangirai in hospital who urged him to keep on acting as the president until further notice.

When Tsvangirai left for South Africa a month ago to receive treatment, he appointed Chamisa and Mudzuri as MDC-T acting president of the MDC Alliance and MDC-T president respectively.