MDC-T Chairperson Lovemore Moyo Abandons Party And Thokozani Khupe

Lovemore Moyo, chairman of Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Nelson Chamisa has abandoned the party saying he can’t be associated with a party that is “violent, tribalistic and violates its constitution with impunity.”

His adviser, Artwell Sibanda, told VOA Studio 7 that Moyo “will with immediate effect stop associating himself with this party.

“He has quit MDC as a card-carrying member and also in his position as chairman of the national movement. Since the appointment of vice presidents (Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri) which were a deviation from the principles of the Movement for Democratic Change coupled with a violent streak that has been on the rise in the MDC-T, the former national chairman cannot and will not continue to associate with a party that has deviated from its noble founding values and principles, non-violence, non-tribalism, sexism and constitutionalism. These are the values that made the MDC the party of the people.”

Sibanda noted that Moyo will no longer be associated with Ms. Thokozani Khupe of the other MDC-T formation that has criticized Chamisa for allegedly grabbing the post of president following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai, who succumbed to cancer of the colon last month.

More details to follow …