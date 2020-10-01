Khupe MDC Recalls 10 More Lawmakers Linked to Chamisa’s MDC Alliance

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) led by Thokozani Khupe has recalled 10 more MDC Alliance lawmakers, raising tensions between the two warring formations amid chaos at the opposition party’s headquarters in Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare.

This brings to 30 the number of Members of Parliament and councilors linked to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance that have been recalled by the Khupe group.

The MDC-T says it has recalled MDC Alliance vice president Lynett Karenyi Kore, Binga North lawmaker Prince Dubeko Sibanda, Mufakose MP Susan Matsunga, Ethrage Kureva (Epworth), Caston Matewu (Marondera), Wellington Chikomo (Glenorah), Eric Murayi (Highfield East), Unganai Tarusenga (St Marys), Dorcas Sibanda (Bulawayo) and Concillia Chinanzvavana (Mashonaland West).

Reacting to his recall, Sibanda said, “I’m not concerned at all about this because we knew last week that they were planning to recall some of us. This won’t break my heart. We know that they want to work with Zanu PF to destroy the opposition MDC.”

The Khupe formation has warned that it will recall from parliament and councils more MDC members aligning themselves with Chamisa, whose leadership of the MDC was declared null and void by the Supreme Court, which ordered the MDC-T to hold an extraordinary congress to replace the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

Meanwhile, MDC youth, claiming to be among people who were in the 2014 structures of the party which the Supreme Court noted were eligible to participate in the extraordinary congress, are still camping at Harvest House, demanding talks between Chamisa and Khupe that would lead to a united MDC.

The MDC-T’s Douglas Mwonzora sought and were granted a court order to evict the youth, claiming that they are illegally occupying the building, now known as Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.