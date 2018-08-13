Zanu PF Set to File Opposing Papers Against MDC Alliance's Election Petition

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party is on Monday expected to file opposing papers at the Constitutional Court against a petition filed by Movement for Democratic Change Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa last Friday challenging incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in the poll held July 30.

Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, Zanu PF’s secretary for Legal Affairs, told the state-controlled media Sunday that they have set up a 12-member team to tackle the case.

He said they want the Constitutional Court to dismiss the petition on the basis that the MDC Alliance did not properly serve the papers at the president’s address.

However, some legal experts told VOA Zimbabwe Service the court’s rules and regulations clearly stipulate that such petition can be delivered directly or indirectly to respondents.

Zanu PF Central Committee member, Believe Gaule, said the case should be dismissed as the MDC Alliance did not follow some court regulations.

But Nkululeko Sibanda, spokesperson the MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa, said they filed their papers as per some provisions of the law.

Human rights lawyer Job Sibanda said the case may be dismissed if the MDC Alliance did not properly serve the court papers.