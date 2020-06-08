High Court Orders Khupe MDC to Stop Filling Vacant MDC Alliance Parly Seats

High Court has is ordered the opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Thokozani Khupe to stop refilling vacant positions in parliament following the recalling of four legislators affiliated with Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance.

Justice Joseph Mafusire issued the provisional order today amid heightened tensions between the two MDC formation after the Khupe group sized the MDC Alliance’s Morgan Richard Tsvangirai headquarters last Thursday.

The Zimbabwean courts are yet to determine the legality of the recalls.

The MDC-T recently recalled Thabitha Khumalo, Charlton Hwende, Lilian Timveous and Prosper Mutseyami, saying it was following a Supreme Court ruling, which declared Chamisa’s leadership null and void.

A Zimbabwean judge recently issued an interim order blocking the MDC-T from accessing over Z$7 million given to different parties under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

Another judge ruled recently that the MDC Alliance cannot sue or be sued and as a result it cannot be regarded as a political party.

