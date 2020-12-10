Zimbabwe VP's Wife Seeking Court Permission to Get Treatment of Undisclosed Ailment in South Africa

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Mary Mubaiwa, appeared in court in Harare on Thursday to seek permission to travel to South Africa for treatment of an ailment she says is devastating her life.

Mubaiwa’s attorney, Beatrice Mtetwa, told the court that her client needs urgent medical attention as her undisclosed ailment can’t be treated in Zimbabwe.

Mtetwa made a passionate plea to Magistrate Benjamin Chikowero to allow her to be given her passport by the courts so she can be attended to by medical experts.

But state prosecutor, Sharon Fero, claimed that Mubaiwa will not return to Zimbabwe as she has some houses in South Africa.

Chikowero, who in a court session recently for Mubaiwa to attend her hearings in person so he can have a look at her, said he was not a medical expert and therefore it was unlikely for him to come up with a true assessment of her condition.

The magistrate said he would make a determination of the case on a date to be announced.

Mubaiwa allegedly tried to kill her husband resulting in a bitter divorce case.

Meanwhile, Chiwenga is currently receiving treatment for an unspecified ailment in China.

Thomas Chiripasi contributed to this article