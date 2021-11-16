Zimbabwe Vice President's Ailing Former Wife Marry Mubaiwa Remanded in Custody for Mental Evaluation

Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga’s estranged wife was today remanded in custody for 10 days to undergo mental evaluation to ascertain if she is fit to stand trial.

Magistrate Lazini Ncube ordered Marry Mubaiwa (39) to be detained at Harare Remand Prison and be brought to court on November 26.

The ailing former fashion model is facing charges of attempting to kill Chiwenga when he was bedridden.

The state filed an application seeking the detention and mental evaluation of Mubaiwa, who has been separated from her children for almost four years.

According to Newsday, physician Charles Nyamukachi told the court that when he physically examined Mubaiwa, he concluded that she was fit to stand trial and was alert for close to an hour in court. But psychiatrist Fungisai Makombe-Mazhandu testified that Mubaiwa was not fit for trial, saying she was suffering from a mental health disorder.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, is challenging the assertion that she is fit to stand trial.

She is also accused of money laundering and assaulting a house maid.