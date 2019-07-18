Govt Deploys Team to Investigate Suspension of Bulawayo Town Clerk

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni says the Ministry of Local Government is sending a team to the city to investigate the suspension of Town Clerk Christopher Dube by acting mayor Tinashe Kambarami.

Mguni told VOA Studio 7 the team will arrive in Bulawayo today and is set to start its work tomorrow.

The government is expected to present its findings within the next few weeks.

“We are going to make our presentations on what they are looking for following the suspension of the town clerk,” said Mguni.

Dube has returned to work following the intervention of the mayor and MDC led by Nelson Chamisa, whose party runs the local authority.

Tribal tensions have been high in the city following the suspension of Dube while some people have appealed for calm in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city.

The government has over the years suspended elected councilors and replaced them with Zanu PF activists in MDC strongholds.