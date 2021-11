Livetalk: Women's Roundtable, Thursday, November 11, 2021

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

In today's Livetalk: Women's Roundtable, hosts Marvellous Mhlanga-Nyahuye and Sithandekile Mhlanga discuss how women are surviving during the Covid-19, given the closures of businesses, and loss of income for many women. Guests: Joyce Mupamhirwa (aka Aunty Joyi) and Victress Mathuthu, Zim Imbokodo.