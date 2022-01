No media source currently available

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Livetalk: An analysis of Nelson Chamisa’s formation of a new political party – Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Guests: Joseph Tshuma (Zanu PF Central Committee) and Tawanda Dzokora (Citizens Coalition for Change). Hosts: Gibbs Dub and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.