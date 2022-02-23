LiveTalk, Diaspora Forum, February 23, 2022: Operation Dudula/Russia/Ukraine Crisis

Show more Show less

Livetalk: On the Diaspora Forum we are discussing the continued harassment of foreigners by South Africans with Gauteng Premier David Makhura calling for an end to the attacks. We are also talking about the Russia/Ukraine crisis. Guests: Professor Ricky Mukonza (Tswane University of Technology), Moses Nhlanhla Ncube (Freedom Alliance) and Regis Vusango Charumbira (Zanu PF, North America province). Hosts: Jonga Kandemiiri and Chris Gande.