Livetalk, April 1, 2022: Russia/Ukraine War, Zimbabwe By-election Analysis

Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about the Russia/Ukraine war, Zimbabwe’s by-elections held last weekend and other issues. Guests: Professor Elliot Masocha (independent political analyst) and Siyabonga Vundla (political activist). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye