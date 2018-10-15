Zimbabwean Chiedza Mavangira Lands Lead Role in Nollywood Movie on Women

A Zimbabwean woman, Chiedza Tawuchira Mavangira, has landed a lead role in a Nollywood in Hollywood movie ‘A Woman in a Man’s World’ written and directed by Nigerian-born King Bassey.

Chiedza of Black Money Brands fame told VOA Zimbabwe Service in an exclusive interview that she is happy to have been drafted into the film.

“I met Nollywood producer (Bassey) at a Red Carpet interview session and he offered me a role in the movie. It was an amazing experience. I met actors from other countries, like China, Nigeria, and Brazil making up this rainbow 'nation'. So, making this movie gave me a diversified cultural experience. What we were communicating is that people should stop abusing women in all the different arenas they exist.”

Chiedza is a model, fashion icon, social media personality and actress. Prior to joining Newport Realty company, she worked in the fashion, entertainment and sports industries. She worked for Jose Eber in Beverly Hills, assisting with client management. She freelanced as a model and Red Carpet correspondent for Charlie Lapson’s Red Carpet Tips, Star FM Zimbabwe and Makamba Online.

She worked on an award winning documentary for Rivet Entertainment that aired on the Discovery Channel. She enjoys writing and has articles published in Fashion Consciousness Magazine, The Corsair (Santa Monica College paper) and her blog. Chiedza was born in Zimbabwe. She has a growing social media audience with fans in Switzerland, South Africa, London, and Dubai, among many other nations.

Chiedza, who has a boutique trading in tribal African jewelry couture, is pleased that she has since shrugged off some drug addiction after getting derailed by fame at a young age.

“I went through it all, I actually have a book coming out soon called ‘Living in the Bottle’ where I talk about my drug and alcohol abuse. I talk about my journey on addiction. When you are young you are caught up in a lot of things in this industry, the rich and the famous and I am glad, I came out of it. I wish someone had given me a book like this when I came into this industry, there are so many things I would have done differently.”

Chiedza lives in Laguna Beach, California. The movie will be released soon.