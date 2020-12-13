Zimbabwe Investigating Graft Among Judges, Top Church Leader

Zimbabwe’s anti-graft commission is currently investigating cases of corruption among some judges, church leaders, the police and its own members.

The state-controlled Sunday Mail newspaper, quoted Justice Loyce Matanda Moyo, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), as saying some judges are allegedly involved in shady deals and a church leader under investigations received a suspicious US$100,000 tithe from a member of his congregation.

Matanda Moyo said the commission won’t interfere with the judiciary in the process of carrying out its investigation, which she did not reveal for professional reasons.

On investigations being carried out on a minister of religion, she is quoted as saying, “the commission is tracing the source of funds which shows that the church member who paid a US$100,000 tithe had made US$1 million.”

Matanda Moyo could not comment any further on the matter, noting that she did not want to jeorpadize ZACC’s investigations.

She also told the newspaper that they are also investigating cases of corruption in the police, National Prosecuting Authority,

The ZACC recently carried out investigations on the procurement of COVID-19 drugs and equipment resulting in the sacking of Health Minister Obadiah Moyo and some top officials in the national drug procurement company.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Moyo for his alleged involvement in an alleged $60 million Drax International shady deal for the supply of COVID-19 equipment and masks.