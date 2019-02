HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s inflation accelerated to a new 10-year high of 56.9 percent year-on-year in January, from 42.09 percent in December, propelled by increases in the price of basic goods and beer, the country’s statistics agency, Zimstats, said on Friday.

On a monthly basis, prices increased 10.75 percent in January, compared to 9.03 percent in December. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Alexander Winning)