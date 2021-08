JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's consumer inflation rate fell further to 50.24% year-on-year in August compared with 56.37% year-on-year in July, national statistics agency Zimstats said in a Twitter post.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation rose to 4.18% compared with 2.56% the previous month, according to the agency.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by Alexander Winning)