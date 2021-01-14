Jurists, EU And Others Demand Release of Zimbabwe Journalist, MDC Alliance Leaders

Several organizations have condemned the detention of Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, who is facing charges of publishing or communicating falsehoods.

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), the European Commission (EC) and Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ) said in separate tweets and statements that Chin’ono is being treated unfairly by the government, which accuses him of tweeting a video that showed a woman wrestling with a policeman said to have struck and killed her child with a baton stick.

In a tweet, the ICJ said, “The denial of bail to Hopewell Chin'ono in Zimbabwe is an affront to human rights and the rule of law. Journalism is not a crime and neither is tweeting. This ongoing harassment must stop."

In a similar tweet, the EC said, “The current pre-trial detentions, delays of proceedings & bail denials without serious charges are questionable, especially in times of COVID19. The infection risk in jail is high due to overcrowding & lack of hygiene. We know this because we support prisons through VSO Zimbabwe. We are closely following the recent arrests in Zimbabwe which have bearing on democratic space, justice and impunity, freedom of expression and fighting corruption.”

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights have demanded the immediate release of Chin’ono, Movement for Democratic Change Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala and MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, who are all facing charges of publishing or communicating falsehoods.

