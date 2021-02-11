Zimbabwe Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono Gets Top Africa Media Award

Zimbabwean journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono, has been awarded a top media award for his investigative reporting, which resulted in the firing of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

In a message sent to him by Greenfield People Journalism Prize for Africa, Chin’ono scooped this year’s People Journalist of the Year 2020 award while Nigerian David Hundeyin received the People Journalist for Informed Community 2020 award.

Chin’ono was praised for his “impactful investigative reporting on the COVID-19 procurement corruption by high profile public officials including the health minister in Zimbabwe.”

His colleague was cited for his expose on the “draconian Infectious Diseases Bill under consideration by Nigeria’s House of Representatives during the COVID-19 lockdown.”

An excited Chin’ono wrote said on Twitter, “…It is a public service journalism award that recognizes outstanding journalists in Africa, whose work have resulted in positive change, and impact in society. I won it jointly with @DavidHundeyin #DemLoot.”

He further said, “Thank you ALL for your kind congratulatory messages! I feel humbled to be a recipient of such an important continental award conferred by Africans. I would like to thank journalists who assisted me in piecing the stories together, and the citizens who provided vital information.”

Chin’ono has been arrested several times in Zimbabwe and charged with inciting violence, communicating or publishing falsehoods and others issues.

He has accused the government of cracking down on political dissent and intimidating investigative journalists.

He has composed a short song highlighting the level of corruption in Zimbabwe titled #DemLoot.

Moyo was fired when he was implicated in a $60 million shady deal in the procurement of COVID-19 materials for the government.