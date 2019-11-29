Highlanders, Ngezi Platinum Clash in High-Stakes Chibuku Cup Final

Highlanders’ Dutch coach Henrik Pieter de Jong is out to end Bosso’s long wait for a recognisable silverware when his on-fire side enters Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday hoping to land the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup at the expense of Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The last time Bosso were on the podium was way back in 2013 when the Bulawayo giants won the Mbada Diamonds Cup but since then, their fans have had to endure the frustration of watching their team coming closer, but finally failing to come out with something tangible.

However, the arrival of De Jong has changed the fortunes of the club and Bosso are still unbeaten in 13 games since the day the Dutchman took over from Mandla Mpofu, and the Chibuku Super Cup should be the icing on the cake.

De Jong has ignited spark in his young side and Prince Dube is scoring goals at will while Nqobizitha Masuku is turning on the style in midfield, and is creating the chances that have brought back the good old Bosso days of the likes of Rahman Gumbo, Peter and Adam Ndlovu, and Willard Khumalo.

There is also great work in defence, which is marshalled by national team trialist, Peter Muduwa. On that premise, Highlanders should have an all-round team capable of winning the only knockout tournament on the market.

However, against Madamburo, Highlanders will not have it easy despite being given home advantage. The Mhondoro-Ngezi side have had the same team over a long period and that experience could come in handy, especially in a high-tempo game like a cup final.

Caretaker coach Rodwell Dhlakama also knows that a win over Highlanders would guarantee him getting the job on permanent basis.

In Donald Teguru, Tatenda Machisa, Quadr Amini, Michelle Katsvairo and Tichaona Mabvura, he has match winners who can turn the game around for Highlanders.

“Highlanders are overwhelming favourites but I think Ngezi will have the arsenal to shoot for an upset. I am sure Ngezi will be buoyed on by being the underdogs,” says football analyst Kudzai Bere.

A win for Bosso or Madamburo would mean a return to Pan Africa football as the winners of the Chibuku Super Cup qualify to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.

On top of that, the winners will take home RTGs $225,000.