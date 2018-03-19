MDC-T Splits as Thokozani Khupe 'Dumps' High-Riding Nelson Chamisa

Zimbabwe’s largest opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Party (MDC) once led by Morgan Tsvangirai, is heading for a split after Tsvangirai’s long time right-hand person, Thokozani Khupe, announced yesterday that she will no longer associate herself with what she described as a “violent faction” led by another vice president Nelson Chamisa, who assumed the leadership of the party before the former trade unionist was laid to rest last month.

Khupe promised Chamisa, who was endorsed by two critical organs of the party as acting president, fireworks saying they will meet at the ballot box.

Khupe claims that she is the rightful president of the party and not Chamisa, who has been selected by the MDC-T party and MDC Alliance as their presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

The MDC has split over the years into various groups that were disgruntled over Tsvangirai’s leadership.

More details to follow …