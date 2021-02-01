Zimbabwe High Court Judge Dies

High Court judge, Justice Clement Phiri, has died.

The state-controlled Herald newspaper quoted Chief Justice Luke Malaba as saying Zimbabwe has host one of the sharpest brains in the country’s judiciary arm of the government.

Malaba said, “An astute but unassuming Judge, he will be fondly remembered for his immense contribution to the development of the Zimbabwean jurisprudence in the thirty-four years he was part of the justice delivery system. The Zimbabwean Judiciary is poorer without him.”

The government also announced the death of Rosemary Siyachitema, who was the executive director of the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe and board member of the Zimbabwe Newspapers Group. She succumbed to COVID-19.

Former Zanu PF administration secretary and Cabinet Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, also announced on Twitter the death of Tendai Savanhu, who he said tested positive for COVID-19 before his death.

Savanhu is also the former Mbare East Member of Parliament.