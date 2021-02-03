Greyhound Shuts Down Bus Operations in Southern Africa

Greyhound says it will discontinue its services in southern Africa with effect from February 14th this year.

In a notice posted on its website, Greyhound management said, “Passengers with tickets booked after 14 February 2021 will be refunded.”

Passengers have been urged to contact the company offices before March 31, 2021.

Greyhound, which has been in business for the last 37 years, operates long distance bus services between several cities in South Africa, Zimbabwe and others in southern Africa.

No reasons were given for discontinuing the company’s services on the website notice. Indications are that the services were crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Efforts to contact the Greyhound management were fruitless as they did not respond to calls on their mobile phones.

According to Timeslive, the company’s operations have been seriously affected by COVID-19.

Timeslive quoted Unitrans Passenger as saying declining passenger numbers and poor regulatory compliance in the bus business industry has resulted in its two brands – Greyhound and Citiliner – incurring significant losses for several years.

““The impact of Covid-19 regulations limiting inter-provincial travel and coach occupancy levels, and the closure of the Zimbabwe and Mozambique borders have exacerbated the situation.”