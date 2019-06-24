Zimbabwe Govt: USA Dollar, Other Currencies No Longer Legal Tender for Local Transactions

The Zimbabwean government says the United States dollar, Botswana pula, British pound and other currencies are no longer legal tender in the country with immediate effect.

The announcement was made through a statutory instrument issued by Treasury, which noted that all local transactions will now be made in the Zimbabwe dollar, which includes the bond and RTGS dollar.

The Statutory Instrument 142 of 2019 gazetted today reads in part, “With effect from the 24th June 2019, the British pound, United States dollar, South Africa rand, Botswana Pula and any other foreign currency whatsoever shall no longer be legal tender alongside the Zimbabwe dollar in any transactions in Zimbabwe.”

The Statutory Instrument further stresses that the current bond notes and RTGS dollar are at par with the Zimbabwe dollar.

