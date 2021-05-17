Zimbabwe Govt Appeals Against High Court Ruling Blocking Malaba’s Extended 5-Year Term

The Zimbabwean government has filed a notice of appeal against a High Court ruling forcing Chief Justice Luke Malaba to retire.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Attorney General Prince Machaya filed the application to annul the decision on Monday amid tensions between the government, non-governmental organizations and opposition parties over Malaba’s retirement.

High Court justices Happias Zhou, Edith Mushore and Justice Jester Charewa on Saturday blocked the extension of Malaba’s term of office after he attained 70 years.

The state-controlled Herald newspaper reports that the government is appealing against the entire judgement.

Malaba ceased to the chief justice following the High Court order in which 16 judges are cited as respondents.

Independent human rights lawyer, Nqobani Sithole, said Zimbabwe has been plunged into a constitutional crisis following the High Court ruling.

More details to follow …