Zimbabwe Golfer Scott Vincent Tees Off in Packed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwean golfer, teed off at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in a field featuring other players drawn from many nations.

Zimbabwe Olympics Committee president Thabani Gonye and several officials attended the event, which is expected to end Sunday.

Gonye expects Scott to do well in the golf competition taking place in the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The 29-year-old Scott turned professional in 2015 and has featured in the Asian, Japan Golf and European tours.

Back in Zimbabwe, some members of Zimbabwe Golf visited Scott’ father in Harare and presented an assortment of sports paraphernalia and banners to him to show their appreciation of the son’s participation in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In a message posted on its official Facebook page, the Zimbabwe Olympics committee said, “Zimbabwe Golf is not taking their maiden appearance at the Olympic Games lightly. They paid a courtesy call on Scott Vincent's father to present the Appreciation banner, The Zimbabwean flag and the Zimbabwean Golf Association Flag. Let's go Scotty! May all your puts drop in!!!”

Meanwhile, rower Peter Purcell-Gilpin participated today in the Rowing Single Men's Semifinal C/D race.

According to the Zimbabwe Olympics Committee, Peter came 4th in a time of 7:01.73, which placed him in the D Final.

“Great performance by Peter at the World platform. He finishes off tomorrow 30 July in the D Final now scheduled for 01:35 (CAT). This final race will give him his final ranking in the Men's Singles Sculls. What a huge achievement to have a world ranking! Let’s appreciate and cheer Peter as he goes for the home stretch!”

Athlete Ngoni Makusha is expected to take part in the 100-meter dash on Saturday.

Swimmers Donata Katai and Peter Wetzlar have already been eliminated from the swimming events.