Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent to Clash With Top Golfers in 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Zimbabwe’s top golfer Scott Vincent will tomorrow morning have a feel of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games golf course hoping for a good start in round one of the individual men’s stroke play.

The 29-year old Zimbabwean, who missed the boat to Rio de Janeiro in 2016, will be in the company of 60 top golfers from around the world. They will be battling for the three medals on offer.

Vincent, who plies his trade on the Japan Tour will be spurred on by his knowledge of the environment and the close presence of his wife, Kesey Loupee, who happens to be his caddie.

Frederick Ndlovu, head of the Zimbabwe delegation in Japan, says Scott is expected to do well.

Ndlovu says there are high hopes that Scott’s colleague, Ngoni Makusha, will progress to the next round on Saturday.

He says Zimbabwe has a team of youngsters set to benefit from this year’s edition of the Olympic Games ahead of the same event in France in 2024.

Peter Gilpin is also expected to compete Thursday for his personal ranking in the rowing competition as he is already out of the race for medals.

Zimbabwe’s most decorated former athlete and current Sports Minister, Kirsty Coventry, is in Japan cheering her team with some members of Team Zimbabwe.

Michael Kariati contributed to this article