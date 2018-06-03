Zimbabwe to Host High Profile Investors' Indaba Ahead of 2018 Crucial Elections

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to host a high profile three-day investment indaba in Harare starting Monday attended by British Trade Commissioner for Africa in the Department of International Trade, Emma Wade-Smith, some business executives from the United Kingdom, United States and other developed nations.

The investors’ event being organized by Invest Africa, a platform for business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs to gain insight and exposure to information and opportunities in Africa, will see Zimbabwe drumming up investment support ahead of the country’s general elections.

President Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is now open for business following the removal of long-time ruler, former president Robert Mugabe from power last November by the military and the current president in a defacto military coup.

Independent economic commentator Rejoice Ngwenya says the investors’ indaba is critical for the country, which is expected to have a new president soon.

Zanu PF Central Committee member, Believe Gaule, says the Zimbabwe investors’ conference is part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s strategy to turn around the country’s stagnant economy.