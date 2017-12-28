ZImbabwe's VPs Chiwenga And Mohadi Start Work After Swearing In Ceremony

Zimbabwe's president Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in two of his deputies, former State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi, and Retired General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga, who spearheaded a military intervention in the country, which led to the ouster of Robert Mugabe, who ruled the southern African nation with an iron fist for more than 37 years.

Some critics say their appointments are of no significance as the two have been in the ruling Zanu PF party since Zimbabwe attained independence from Britain in 1980. However, Zanu PF activists are optimistic that the two, together with Mnangagwa, will bring change to Zimbabwe, which is experiencing serious economic decline.

Trade unionist George Nkiwane and several other opponents say the two vice presidents won’t turn around Zimbabwe’s economy before the 2018 general elections.

But Zanu PF lawmaker Joseph Tshuma says Retired General Chiwenga and Mohadi are expected to assist Mnangagwa in tackling the current harsh social and economic situation in Zimbabwe.

“They need to be clear that they are out there at the will of the president and therefore must serve him and assist him carry his mandate as the president of the country.”

He said both of them should work to uplift the generality of Zimbabweans and their home areas.

“Charity begins at home and therefore people like Mohadi should play a crucial role in improving the standard of living for the people of Beitbridge, Matabeleland and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Mohadi and Retired General Chiwenga are expected to assist Mnangagwa in campaigning for the 2018 general elections.