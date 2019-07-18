Malawi Queens Beat Zimbabwe Gems in Vitality Netball World Cup

The Zimbabwe Gems were beaten 59-43 by the Malawi Queens today in a 2019 Vitality World Cup match played in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The Zimbabweans went down fighting against a determined Malawi side regarded as one of the strongest teams in Africa.

The technical team said the girls performed well despite losing to the Queens in a thrilling match.

This comes after the Gems two days ago hammered Barbados 66-41 a day after losing 36-79 to New Zealand.

This means the Gems have now finished fourth in the six team Group F and will play the team that finishes fourth in Group G - either Jamaica or Uganda - to decide who finishes seventh and eighth in the 16-team tournament.

Zimbabwe finished on four points while Malawi are on six.

Whatever happens to the Zimbabwean team now, the Gems have done more than what was expected of them by reaching the second round of this competition and more importantly in their maiden appearance.

Team captain, Perpetual Siachitema, says this has been a learning experience, noting that as a young team they are hoping to return to the stage once again in 2021 and this time to challenge for honours.

Champions Australia beat New Zealand 50-49. They are through to the semi-finals set for Sunday

Australia have won this competition 10 times while New Zealand have two titles to their belt.