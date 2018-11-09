Former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Chief in Court Over $12 Million E-Taxation Deal

Zimbabwe’s former revenue authority boss Gershem Pasi has appeared in court facing charges of criminal abuse of office for allegedly prejuducing the government about 12 million in an electronic tax deal involving China and local companies.

According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, Pasi allegedly used a third party company for the acquisition of an Information Management System without the authority of the State Procurement Board.

State prosecutor Veneranda Munyoro told the court that Pasi engaged a company named Righlux Services instead of Inspur Zimbabwe linked to a Chinese firm for the acquisition of the e-taxation system at a cost of $32,649 939 instead of $11,819 000.

The state, according to the Herald, was prejudiced of over $12 million in the deal.

Chief magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe remanded him out of custody on condition he pays $2,000 bail, surrender title deeds valued at $150,000 and his passport to the clerk of court, report twice a week at Borrowdale Police Station, continue residing at the given address and not to interfere with witnesses.

He is expected to appear in court on November 22.