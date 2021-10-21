MDC-T Activists Beat up Thokozani Khupe’s Former Bodyguard Claiming Massive Abuse of Party Funds by Mwonzora

A Zimbabwean who was a bodyguard of former MDC-T leader, Thokozani Khupe, was today beaten up by some youth belonging to the party led by Douglas Mwonzora when he tried to speak about alleged abuse of funds by the president of the MDC-T formation.

Kudzanai Mashumba was manhandled by MDC-T youth leader, Yvonne Musarurwa, and several others in Harare and beaten up for trying to expose what he alleges is mismanagement of funds by the party leader.

Mashumba was heckled and beaten up in front of reporters when he was about to start talking to the media about the alleged abuse of funds.

Musarurwa and others claimed that he was no longer a member of the party and therefore he had not right to talk to the press about anything related to the MDC-T.

Mashumba is among several other people in the party who claim that Mwonzora allegedly diverted to his own use thousands of dollars belonging to the MDC-T before the party held an Extraordinary Congress last year.

Mwonzora has dismissed the allegations as wishful thinking.

The party’s information and publicity secretary, Witness Dube, claims that Mashumba is acting on behalf of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa.

“Mashumba and all these people making these false claims have been sent by the MDC Alliance. They want to denigrate the image of our president as we are preparing for a congress to chose the new leadership. It’s nothing new as far as we are concerned because there are some like him who have made similar allegations. We are not concerned at all about this because these are people who are looking for fame.”

Mwonzora beat Khupe and several other MDC-T candidates in an Extraordinary Congress held last year, which was described by some party activists and obsevers as a sham poll. He replaced the late party founder and leader Morgan Tsvangirai.