Zimbabwe Foreign Minister SB Moyo Succumbs to COVID-19

  • Studio 7
Sibusiso Moyo

Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister and former army major general Dr. Sibusiso Busi Moyo, has died.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa made the announcement in his Twitter account, Wedneday.

The message read as follows: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died. Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free. May he rest in peace."

In his tweet, President Mnangagwa did not mention the cause of death.

However, a statement issued by George Charamba, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, confirmed that Moyo died from COVID-19.

"The Late Minister succumbed to COVID-19 at a local hospital."

The statement further said details of Moyo's untimely demise would be communicated to the nation in due course.

