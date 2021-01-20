Zimbabwe Foreign Minister SB Moyo Succumbs to COVID-19

Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister and former army major general Dr. Sibusiso Busi Moyo, has died.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa made the announcement in his Twitter account, Wedneday.

The message read as follows: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Foreign Minister Dr SB Moyo has died. Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free. May he rest in peace."

In his tweet, President Mnangagwa did not mention the cause of death.

However, a statement issued by George Charamba, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, confirmed that Moyo died from COVID-19.

"The Late Minister succumbed to COVID-19 at a local hospital."

The statement further said details of Moyo's untimely demise would be communicated to the nation in due course.