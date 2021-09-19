8 Zanu PF Regions Endorse Mnangagwa As Sole Candidate for 2023 Presidential Election

Eight Zanu PF regional structures have endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s sole presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

According to the state-controlled Sunday Mail newspaper, the endorsements have been made by inter-district representatives in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland Central, Midlands and Matabeleland South.

Two other regions are yet to conduct meetings where they are expected to endorse Mnangagwa as the candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The Zimbabwean president is expected to be pitted against Nelson Chamisa, who will contest the election under a new name and not the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, which has since been seized by Douglas Mwonzora of the MDC-T.

Chamisa maintains that he beat Mnangagwa in the 2018 presidential election and does not recognize his presidency.

The Constitutional Court declared Mnangagwa the winner of the election after Chamisa’s MDC Alliance rejected the outcome of the presidential poll, claiming that the election was rigged by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) led by Priscilla Chigumba.

ZEC dismissed Chamisa’s claims, saying the election was free and fair. - VOA