Incumbent Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has won the country’s presidential poll with 50.8% votes, making him the first democratically elected president to succeed longtime leader president Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa amassed 2,460.463 votes compared to his rival Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Alliance who got 2,147.436 (44.3%).

Chamisa's election agent Morgan Komichi immediately rejected the outcome of the poll.

More details to follow …