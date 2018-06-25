Mnangagwa Holds Meeting With State Security Agents After Stadium Rally Explosion

Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa met with top security officers Sunday, two days after narrowly escaping injury in an explosion at a campaign rally in the country’s second largest city, Bulawayo.

The president was campaigning ahead of the upcoming July general election. The blast happened seconds after Mnangagwa finished addressing the stadium crowd in the opposition stronghold.

The president said there have been many attempts on his life that he is used to them. Local media called the attack an assassination attempt.

State television says 42 people were injured in the blast, including one of the vice presidents.

For the latest development following Saturday’s explosion VOA's Peter Clottey reached George Charamba, spokesman for Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa, in the capital, Harare.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW …